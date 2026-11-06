Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Would rather not ...': Trump's Iran war tone changes

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
08:56
Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
United States President Donald Trump has indicated that he would rather not destroy what remains of Iran but acknowledged that he may have to, adopting a more hesitant line than his previous threats against Tehran following his Republican Party's setback in the US midterm elections.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump noted that a final decision on whether the war was close to escalating was imminent.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to," he stated, adding, "You'll know soon enough."

He described the ultimate choice in terms of permanence.

"We'll make a decision, do we want to go further and just certify it by certifying it, meaning where it'll never happen again?" Trump remarked, estimating that rebuilding the nation would require a quarter of a century. "I think it'll take them 25 years to rebuild the country."

This language contrasts with his earlier posture, during which he warned that American forces had yet to begin 'destroying what's left' of Iran, keeping additional energy infrastructure and bridges as targets.

Previously, during another phase of the conflict, he maintained that reaching a deal was only possible if the United States blew up the remainder of the nation and its leadership.

These remarks follow a specific pledge delivered on October 8, when Trump stated that talks with Iran were productive and explicitly ruled out military action before the national ballot. 

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," he noted at the time, while American media outlets reported that indirect negotiations were ongoing.

That commitment has since expired following the conclusion of the vote. Earlier reports had already suggested his hesitation to completely eliminate Iran's remaining military capacity due to the extensive duration required for national reconstruction.

Domestically, the ongoing war has created political friction for the administration, keeping fuel costs elevated and contributing to a decline in public approval ratings as the election approached.

Whether the administration pursues further military strikes or a negotiated settlement will ultimately dictate the trajectory of a conflict that has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and deeply unsettled energy markets.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bloodbath in global markets
LIVE! Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bloodbath in global markets

Iran puts seven-point offer before US to end war
Iran puts seven-point offer before US to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, including strikes on its nuclear facilities, and offered Russia's support to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to Iran's...

'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'
'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'

'Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.'

Israel Prez breaks precedent, delays choice of next PM
Israel Prez breaks precedent, delays choice of next PM

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Thursday evening that it is unclear who has the ability to form a government, despite Gadi Eisenkot receiving 67 recommendations and Benjamin Netanyahu 46. This uncertainty stems from mutual...

Nithya Raman scripts history with LA mayoral victory
Nithya Raman scripts history with LA mayoral victory

Indian-born democratic socialist Nithya Raman has been elected Mayor of Los Angeles, becoming the first South Asian mayor of the nation's second-largest city. Her victory is part of a broader trend of Indian-American candidates winning...