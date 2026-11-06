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World's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, closed for winter

Fri, 06 November 2026
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The portals of Tungnath, regarded as the world's highest Shiva temple, were closed for the winter season on Friday amid religious rituals and Vedic chanting.

Located at an altitude of around 3,680 metres above sea level in the Chopta region of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the shrine was decorated with flowers on the occasion.

The closing ceremony followed traditional customs, with temple priest Vedpathi Abhishek Maithani offering prayers and performing the prescribed rituals.

The deity will be shifted to its winter abode at the Markateswara Temple in Makkumath on November 8, officials said.

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