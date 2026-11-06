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IMAGE: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US President Donald Trump at the White House, October 21, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters





The secretary of war has to be confirmed by both Houses of Congress and Trump would like Hegseth's successor to be confirmed by the present Congress where the Republicans are in a majority rather than risk a bruising process in the next Congress.



Trump's fondness for Hegseth -- who has angered the US military by his cavalier dismissal of generals and his seeming allergy to coloured and women officers -- has diminished as the Iran war continued. White House sources have told reporters that POTUS often heard about events in the war after they had occurred.



Good riddance to Pete Hegseth, we say!



-- REDIFF NEWS

US Secretary of Waris likely to be sacked.Hegseth will take the fall for the Republican party's electoral catastrophe this week.Vice Presidenthas already blamed the Iran War -- which Hegseth prosecuted at the Pentagon -- as the cause for the Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives and Senate.said he had full confidence in Hegseth when reporters asked him on Thursday about the secretary of war's continuance in office, but added significantly that the former Fox News correspondent would make a good senator.White House sources believe Hegseth will be gone before the next Democrat-dominated Congress convenes in January.