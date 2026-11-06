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Why did the Nasdaq plunge?

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Microsoft, Nasdaq and Amazon stocks during the trading day, Nov. 5. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Microsoft, Nasdaq and Amazon stocks during the trading day, Nov. 5. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Global markets tumbled after a Wall Street rout wiped out roughly $2.5 trillion in market value Thursday on fears that Democrats' midterm gains could put the brakes on the AI buildout, reports CNN.

South Korea's Kospi plunged by almost 9% at the market open on Friday, triggering a trading halt on the exchange for 20 minutes. That came after the Nasdaq slumped 5.52% and closed in correction on Thursday, trading down more than 10% from its record high on October 6.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered its worst day since April 2025, when President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs. Thursday's sell-off extended to broader indexes, with the S&P 500 and the Dow both posting their worst day since April 2025.

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