When LA mayor Nithya Raman worked with Chennai's waste-pickers

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A daughter of Thiruvananthapuram, @nithyavraman, is the new Mayor of Los Angeles! And with @ZohranKMamdani in New York, America’s two biggest cities will be run by people of Indian origin!



I’m sure they will do a far better job than their counterparts back in India, who are pic.x.com/ThfoKZzrlp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 5, 2026



The roots of Nithya Raman's political philosophy can be traced not to Los Angeles but to Chennai -- its streets, the banks of the Cooum River and the southern suburb of Nanganallur. Long before her victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election made headlines, the city had shaped her understanding of urban governance and the struggles of its poorest residents.Raman, an India-born urban planner and progressive Democrat, made history on November 3 by defeating incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election, more than 12,000 km from Chennai. Bass conceded on November 5. Raman secured 52 per cent of the vote and is set to take office on December 14, 2026, becoming the first Indian-American and South Asian mayor in the city's history.Born in Thrissur, Keralam, to a Tamil Brahmin family, Raman moved to the United States with her parents when she was around six. But her political awakening appears to have taken shape in Chennai.In 2010, after graduating from Harvard University and completing a master's in city planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Raman returned to India. For the next three years, Chennai became her field of work and study.She headed Transparent Chennai, a project run by the Centre for Development Finance. The work took her well beyond the confines of an academic institution. Raman and her team walked through neighbourhoods, armed with GPS devices and notebooks, documenting the everyday problems that often go unnoticed in official records.One of the project's key initiatives was the Public Sanitation and Toilet Mapping Project. Raman visited slum resettlement colonies and mapped public toilets, documenting the difference between government claims and the facilities people could actually access.Her team also compiled data on Chennai's informal waste pickers and recyclers. Raman pushed for their work to be recognised and for them to be included in municipal planning.When the Tamil Nadu government began evicting slum dwellers living along the city's waterways, including the Cooum, Raman took up the cause of those facing displacement.She co-authored research challenging the forced relocation of families to distant resettlement colonies. The studies highlighted how evictions uprooted people from their livelihoods, often leaving them without access to basic amenities.Much of her work was built around local partnerships. In Nanganallur, she worked with civic groups such as Exnora and the Thillai Ganga Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, alongside activists including V Rama Rao of Lakshmi Nagar."The collaboration involved organising community forums, mapping local traffic issues, and collecting data on public transport, pedestrian safety, and civic infrastructure gaps to present actionable data to the Chennai Traffic Police and municipal corporations," Rama Rao said.A resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar recalled Raman as an urban planner and activist who was keen to understand local traffic problems and hear from residents."We didn't know then that she would become a politician and mayor one day," the resident said.A former civic volunteer who worked with Raman during those years said she helped people understand the value of collecting evidence."She taught us that data could be weaponised," the volunteer recalled. "She showed us that when ordinary citizens have empirical evidence, local governments can no longer ignore them."Raman has often credited this approach with shaping her community activism and, later, her mayoral campaign. The central idea remained much the same: using data-driven and compassionate urban planning to address issues such as housing affordability and homelessness.