What to wear to bed? Nothing!

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Photograph: Kind courtesy rachel CALAMUSA at the Wayback Machine/Wikimedia Commons



Joseph Dzierzewski, senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at America's National Sleep Foundation told CNN, that the key here is a situation where 'your body isn't trapping heat between your skin, sleepwear and bedding'.



Hence the simplest solution for some is to discard the dratted sleepwear!



Dzierzewski also suggests warming your hands and feet before going to bed to help one fall asleep faster.



And the ideal temperature of a bedroom, according to this sleep expert is between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius, because a cooler room, with better airflow, supports sounder sleep.





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

Experts say you may get the best sleep when you go to sleep nude.Getting a good night's sleep is more often than not about temperature and making sure your 'sleep microclimate' is what you desire.To that end having multiple layers is not efficient, because they trap air of different temperatures between them.