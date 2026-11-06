We keep talking, AQI is 400: SC on Delhi pollution

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Friday flagged vehicular emissions as a major source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, stressing the need for immediate, medium and long-term measures to bring down the rising air quality index (AQI).Hearing a suo motu case on the regulatory framework for tackling air pollution, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also raised concerns over the heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads across the national capital and its adjoining areas."We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400," the CJI observed.The bench pointed to the growing number of vehicles on roads linking Delhi with neighbouring cities such as Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, saying vehicular movement was a major part of the problem."Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem," the CJI said.The judges also noted that poor people bore the brunt of the pollution as they spent much of their time on the roads. The festive season, they added, was also an important time for many of them to earn their livelihood.On stubble burning, the bench underlined the need to make farmers aware of alternative methods, including the use of machines, instead of setting fire to crop residue.Responding to a plea seeking the closure of schools or a shift to hybrid classes for students across all age groups once the AQI crosses a specified threshold, the bench said it would rely on expert opinion before taking a decision.Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, outlined the regulatory framework covering five key areas: industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust and stubble burning.She also informed the court about steps taken to tackle pollution, including restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, geo-tagging of pollution under control (PUC) certificates and action against visibly polluting vehicles based on complaints received through applications and social media platforms.Bhati further told the bench that stubble burning contributed 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Thursday.The court said it would pass some orders and hear the matter next on November 16, after reopening following the Diwali vacation.Meanwhile, a thick blanket of smog continued to hang over Delhi on Friday, with air quality deteriorating sharply and the overall AQI reaching 391, close to the 'severe' category.Of the 59 monitoring stations across the capital, 30 recorded 'severe' air quality at 9 am, while the remaining stations reported 'very poor' conditions.Rohini recorded the city's worst AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472, according to official data.