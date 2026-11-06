Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot declared bankrupt over Rs 12,668 cr default

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The trustee will submit a preliminary report to the tribunal and the Committee of Creditors within 90 days, followed by quarterly progress reports.



Dhoot gave personal guarantees for loan facilities availed by Videocon Industries from SBI and its erstwhile associate banks, which were merged with the leading bank.



Dhoot has been directed to submit his statement of financial position to the bankruptcy trustee within seven days from the commencement of the bankruptcy proceedings.



Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) had availed credit facilities from SBI and its erstwhile associates -- State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and State Bank of Patiala.



An amount was also availed by Videocon Telecommunications Ltd (VTL) as a co-obligor.





As per the SBI petition, after it defaulted, the total amount including interest and penalties was Rs 12,668.06 crore as on September 30, 2026.



This comprises Rs 9,322.10 crore under the rupee term loan facility, Rs 1,437.76 crore under the VTL facility and Rs 1,908.19 crore under the working capital facility.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former Videocon Industries promoter and director Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot has been declared as 'bankrupt' by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).The NCLT admitted the petition filed by public sector lender State Bank of India over a default of Rs 12,668 crore.A Bankruptcy Trustee will be conducting the bankruptcy process against Dhoot.