US national found dead in hotel room in Hyderabad

22:35

A 41-year-old US national was found dead in a hotel room here, police said on Friday.



The man from California, was found dead in the hotel room located in an area under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station.



The man had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2, and was accompanied by his business partner, for business purpose and was staying at the hotel, a police release said.



As he was not responding to phone calls from November 4 evening, the hotel staff opened the door on November 5 evening and noticed him lying on the bed in an unconscious state, it said.



The '108 ambulance service' was immediately informed, and the medical staff declared that he was dead, it added.



After receiving information, police reached the scene and examined the area.