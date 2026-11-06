Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US Congress can't stop Trump: Tharoor on Iran war ending

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
14:13
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that the Democrats sweeping the midterm elections would have no bearing on Washington's position on its war with Iran. 

He said that the US Congress or anybody else can't stop the Donald Trump administration from striking Iran again. 

"He has the right to do that. We must always understand that the election results will have no effect on this kind of decision. We must be prepared to understand that if Mr Trump wants to do that, however ill-advised it may be, whatever the consequences may be for the rest of us, for all the other countries in the region, oil supplies, inflation, everything else, he cannot be prevented by the US Congress or by anybody else," Tharoor told ANI. 

The Congress leader said that Trump's warning against Iran must be another tactic to "strengthen his bargaining position for peace". 

"On the other hand, we must not always take everything literally. It could merely be a way of strengthening his bargaining position for peace. That is, I am prepared to hit, but if you want peace, come and talk. That could be the implicit message," Tharoor said. 

"I'm not saying he said that, but by showing that he is prepared to hit, he might focus minds on both sides on serious peace accommodations. We can only hope that," he added. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Mouth on fire': Sonia recalls trying tandoori chicken with Rajiv
LIVE! 'Mouth on fire': Sonia recalls trying tandoori chicken with Rajiv

SC refuses to suspend Tejpal's sentence in rape case
SC refuses to suspend Tejpal's sentence in rape case

The Supreme Court has refused to suspend the 10-year sentence of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case. This decision follows the Bombay High Court's conviction on August 6, which overturned a previous acquittal. Tejpal had...

Ro Khanna gathers support for 2028 Presidential bid
Ro Khanna gathers support for 2028 Presidential bid

Following the midterm elections, attention is already turning to the 2028 US presidential polls. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna is seeing early support for a potential bid, with allies launching a group to build momentum....

Abdullahs meet 'dissident MLAs', say no rift in party
Abdullahs meet 'dissident MLAs', say no rift in party

The National Conference leadership, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, met with disgruntled MLAs in Srinagar on Friday to address their concerns and dismiss rumours of a party rift. The leadership asserted the party's unity and...

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'
'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Trump has weakened, not necessarily restrained.'