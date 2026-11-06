US Congress can't stop Trump: Tharoor on Iran war ending

14:13

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that the Democrats sweeping the midterm elections would have no bearing on Washington's position on its war with Iran.



He said that the US Congress or anybody else can't stop the Donald Trump administration from striking Iran again.



"He has the right to do that. We must always understand that the election results will have no effect on this kind of decision. We must be prepared to understand that if Mr Trump wants to do that, however ill-advised it may be, whatever the consequences may be for the rest of us, for all the other countries in the region, oil supplies, inflation, everything else, he cannot be prevented by the US Congress or by anybody else," Tharoor told ANI.



The Congress leader said that Trump's warning against Iran must be another tactic to "strengthen his bargaining position for peace".



"On the other hand, we must not always take everything literally. It could merely be a way of strengthening his bargaining position for peace. That is, I am prepared to hit, but if you want peace, come and talk. That could be the implicit message," Tharoor said.



"I'm not saying he said that, but by showing that he is prepared to hit, he might focus minds on both sides on serious peace accommodations. We can only hope that," he added.