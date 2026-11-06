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UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2026 declared

Fri, 06 November 2026
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09:49
Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the results for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 on November 5. 

Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website, upsc.gov.in, under the 'Written Results' section, using their roll numbers. 

A total of 2,526 candidates have qualified for the next stage, the personality test or interview. 

Shortlisted candidates must update their application details on upsconline.nic.in between November 11 and 25, 2026, by 6 pm IST.

The interview date and schedule will be announced separately. 

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a national-level exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for top government services in India such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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