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Unprecedented Diwali Celebrations In US Pacific Northwest

Fri, 06 November 2026
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IMAGE: Diwali celebrations at the Idaho state capitol rotunda in Boise, Idaho. Photograph: Kind courtesy Consulate General of India Seattle
IMAGE: Diwali celebrations at the Idaho state capitol rotunda in Boise, Idaho. Photograph: Kind courtesy Consulate General of India Seattle
In one of the largest-ever Diwali celebrations hosted across the US Pacific Northwest, the governors of Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington hosted first-ever Diwali celebrations at their respective governors' mansions and state capitol rotundas, in the presence of US senators, members of the US congress, local mayors.

The Diwali celebrations began in mid-October and will continue until November 10, with the governor of Oregon scheduled to host a ceremony at the state capitol in Salem.

Within Washington state, 22 cities in the Greater Seattle area, where nearly 200,000 Indian Americans reside, observed individual Diwali ceremonies, inside their city council chambers with mayors presiding over the lamp lighting.

The Washington state senate passed Senate Bill 6044 in February, recognising Diwali (and Bandi Chhor Divas) as state observances (non-legal holidays).

--REDIFF NEWS

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