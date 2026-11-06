Tsunami feared as 6.1 earthquake strikes off Japan

18:37





The epicentre of the tremor was located at latitude 35.087° N and longitude 142.254° E.



"EQ of M: 6.1, On: 06/11/2026 16:09:29 IST, Lat: 35.087 N, Long: 142.254 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS posted on X.



Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami forecast following the earthquake off the eastern coast of the Kanto region.



While no major tsunami warning, tsunami warning, or tsunami advisory has been triggered, the JMA's forecast highlights potential minor sea-level fluctuations along the eastern Kanto coastline. Authorities do not expect destructive waves, but coastal residents and maritime operators are urged to remain attentive and follow official updates.



Further details regarding potential impacts, felt intensities, or damage are currently awaited.



Earlier in August, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck parts of the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday evening, according to the JMA, making it the second quake that hit Japan on Friday.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the North Pacific Ocean, off the eastern coast of the Kanto region, on Friday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The seismic event was recorded at 4:09 PM IST on Friday, about 145 km from Choshi, Chiba, Japan.According to data released by the NCS, the earthquake originated at a relatively shallow depth of 40 kilometres beneath the surface.