Trump weighs fresh strikes on Iran, meets national security team

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-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to discuss the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran, Fox News reported, citing senior officials.The officials said key meetings were held at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday as the administration weighed its next move.Fox News also reported that November 9 would bring a new moon over the Middle East, leaving little or no moonlight. Such conditions could be advantageous for military operations carried out under the cover of darkness.Earlier on Thursday, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Washington would soon "make a decision" on whether to resume the war.The President said the administration was weighing whether to launch further strikes to ensure that Iran's nuclear programme was permanently dismantled."We have to make a decision," Trump said, questioning whether the US should carry out more attacks to ensure that "it will never happen again".He also acknowledged the potential scale of the escalation, saying he would prefer to avoid further destruction in Iran but might have little choice."I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough," he said.Meanwhile, the US Central Command is preparing for the possible resumption of major military operations in Iran, according to fresh reports citing a US official. However, the command is yet to receive formal instructions from Washington to proceed.The developments come amid diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the region.During a phone conversation with Trump on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi made it clear that Iraqi territory must not be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.The Prime Minister's Office later issued a statement on X reiterating Baghdad's position."Mr. Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's position calling for respect for the sovereignty of states, non-use of its territories as a launchpad for aggression against neighbouring countries," the statement said.