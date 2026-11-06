The scrips on fire today...

16:59

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 6.15 per cent after the automaker on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September to Rs 4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures.



ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the winners.



Power Grid was the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.



In the past seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 7,781.99 points, or 10.62 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 2,331.5 points, or 10.27 per cent.