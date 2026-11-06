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Telangana female student goes missing in US; parents seek help to trace her

Fri, 06 November 2026
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A woman student from Telangana has gone missing in the US, causing concern among her parents in Nalgonda district.

Expressing concern over the disappearance of Sreeja Reddy Koya, state roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the Consulate General of India in Boston, the External Affairs Ministry and also the Boston Police Department to help trace her.

"Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston," he said in a post on X,

According to Sreeja's father Yadagiri Reddy, she has been missing since November 2. She joined the course one and a half years ago.

Sreeja (23) went for a walk after returning from college and went missing. Her phone remained switched off, he told reporters on Friday.

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