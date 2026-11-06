Stock markets on fire; Sensex jumps 1,718 points, Nifty reclaims 25,000

17:07

Benchmark indices registered their seventh day of rally on Friday, defying a global market rout, with the Sensex climbing 1,718 points and the Nifty regaining the 25,000 level, as sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices boosted optimism among investors.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 percent, to settle at the day's high of 81,028.02.



The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 percent, to end at the day's high of 25,030.35.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 6.15 percent after the automaker on Thursday reported a 25 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September to Rs 4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures.



ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the winners.