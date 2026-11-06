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SRK struggled to remember Ed Sheeran's lyrics in 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said it wasn't easy for him to remember the English lyrics of his track "Tu Mil Jaaye" from "King", which was sung by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran, the voice of tracks such as "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud", among others, collaborated with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi on "Tu Mil Jaaye", which released on Khan's 61st birthday, on November 2. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and featured the actor alongside Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh's daughter and actor Suhana Khan, who also features in the film, shared a transition video on her Instagram handle on Thursday in which she was getting ready while lip sync to "Tu Mil Jaaye's" English rap by Sheeran.


Shah Rukh said it was difficult for him to remember the lyrics as he left a comment under the video. "How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast," he wrote.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on "Pathaan". It released in 2023.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, it also features Abhishek Bachchan among others.

Shah Rukh is returning to the screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023, "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

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