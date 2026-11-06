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Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise & Fall Season 2

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Kind courtesy Shehzad Poonawala/Instagram
Kind courtesy Shehzad Poonawala/Instagram
Rise & Fall, season 2, is done and dusted with former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla emerging as the winner.

Poonawala has been in the news for other reasons as well. To know more, click here.

After surviving six intense weeks of strategy, shifting alliances and power dynamics between the 'Rulers', who lived in luxury, and the 'Workers', who struggled in the basement, Poonawalla won the Rs 35 lakh grand prize.

In a high-stakes finale, Poonawalla beat out strong competitors; actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who appeared in Bigg Boss 16, was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 8 and Bigg Boss Halla Bol winner actor Gautam Gulati came third.

Actors Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel were part of the Top 5 after weeks of intense gameplay.

Poonawalla announced that he would be donating his entire cash prize toward relief funds for flood-affected states. 

Season 2 was hosted by Virender Sehwag on Amazon MX Player. 

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