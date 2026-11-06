Sharad Pawar's health improving, to be discharged on Saturday: Supriya

18:44

NCP leader Praful Patel called on Pawar in hospital

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's health was improving and he would be discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday morning, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule said.



He could be discharged at 11 am on Saturday, she told PTI.



Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee spoke to her over phone to inquire about her father's health, Sule added.



Pawar, 85, was undergoing treatment for respiratory problems and chest infection.



He was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2. After discharge on November 4, he was admitted to the Mumbai hospital.