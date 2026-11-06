Satyajit Ray film institute's campus closure extended to Dec 11

11:24

Image Credit: srfti.ac.in





However, the official alleged that a handful of agitating students were driven by "outside elements and politicising the issue".





The students allege that they had been deprived of necessities, including food, drinking water, electricity and Wi-Fi.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) had been closed with classes shifted to online platforms due to the ongoing student protests. On November 6, Thursday, the institute authorities extended the closure of the campus till December 11.The students are protesting since September 27 after alleged attacks on students during an RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat event on the campus. They have accused the administration of adopting coercive measures instead of resolving the crisis.A second attack allegedly occurred October 4 during a rally by Bangiya Hindu Jagran Manch with students raising concerns over their safety and privacy.On October 16, the institute announced suspension of academic activities in its film and EDM wings. Students staying on the campus and in hostels were told to vacate the premises within 24 hours.The campus closure extension comes after students alleged that the the "authorities are collectively punishing them and taking action against faculty members and resource persons".As per the students' statements, the institute administration has terminated two contractual faculty members.