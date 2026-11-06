Salman Khan's 'Maathrubhumi' to release on Dec 4

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2 days out of 365 days to show yr love, respect and patriotism for your mother land is not enough. Saal bhar hona mangta hai boss. Here comes the lyrical cut of #JaiHind for u. Hope u like it n if u don’t then Himesh n Stebin ka insta ya X handle toh hoga he na. pic.x.com/UJBvC3vEW9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 20, 2026

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his much-delayed war drama moviewill finally make its debut in theatres across the country on December 4.Salman, who headlines the Apoorva Lakhia-directed movie, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, shared the release date at the film's promotional event here.Asked about the delay in the film's release, Salman said the team wanted to ensure that the visual effects were up to the mark."Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don't want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone's mind. It is a beautifully shot film," the superstar told reporters."We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam () got injured, and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4," he added.The film, which was earlier titledbefore being rechristened as, is inspired by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.Salman essays the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.The superstar had unveiled the first teaser of the movie on his 60th birthday in December last year. The teaser was criticised by China'sthat claimed the movie is a cinematic exaggeration and blamed it for distorting facts.