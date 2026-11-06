Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee surges 52 paise to close at 93.89 against US dollar

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
18:20
image
The rupee surged 52 paise to close at 93.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as a softer US dollar coupled with declining crude oil prices and easing concerns over import costs supported investor sentiments.

Forex traders said a surge in domestic markets and fears of a slowdown in AI spending also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.50 and touched an intraday high of 93.82 and a low of 94.50. 

The domestic unit closed the session at 93.89 (provisional), registering a gain of 52 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 5 paise higher at 94.41 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in domestic markets and rising FII inflows. Weakness in the dollar post US mid-term elections and a decline in US Treasury yields may also support the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FDA suspends food licence of Blinkit, Zepto, 103 others
LIVE! FDA suspends food licence of Blinkit, Zepto, 103 others

SC upholds OBC creamy layer ruling, rejects Centre's plea
SC upholds OBC creamy layer ruling, rejects Centre's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 verdict, stating that a parent's salary or income from PSU or private sector employment cannot be the sole factor for creamy-layer exclusion for OBCs. The court also rejected the...

Over 1,500 escape unhurt after fire on Karmabhoomi Express
Over 1,500 escape unhurt after fire on Karmabhoomi Express

A fire erupted in the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala, Punjab, on Friday, affecting three coaches and partially damaging a fourth. Over 1,500 passengers had a narrow escape as the train was halted, and...

Teenage Run Machine Sooryavanshi Gets Captaincy Call
Teenage Run Machine Sooryavanshi Gets Captaincy Call

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed captain of Bihar's senior team for the initial two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 14. Suraj Kashyap will serve as vice-captain. Sooryavanshi,...

We are huge fans, Sukesh told Nora Fatehi, gifted her a car
We are huge fans, Sukesh told Nora Fatehi, gifted her a car

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi testified in a Delhi court, detailing her introduction to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by his wife, Leena Paulose, in December 2020. She recounted meeting Leena at a Chennai event and subsequently being...