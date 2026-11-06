Rupee surges 52 paise to close at 93.89 against US dollar

18:20





The domestic unit closed the session at 93.89 (provisional), registering a gain of 52 paise over its previous close.



On Thursday, the rupee settled 5 paise higher at 94.41 against the US dollar.



"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in domestic markets and rising FII inflows. Weakness in the dollar post US mid-term elections and a decline in US Treasury yields may also support the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.



The rupee surged 52 paise to close at 93.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as a softer US dollar coupled with declining crude oil prices and easing concerns over import costs supported investor sentiments.Forex traders said a surge in domestic markets and fears of a slowdown in AI spending also supported the rupee.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.50 and touched an intraday high of 93.82 and a low of 94.50.