Rupee surges 52 paise to close at 93.89 against US dollar

The rupee surged 52 paise to close at 93.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as a softer US dollar coupled with declining crude oil prices and easing concerns over import costs supported investor sentiments.
Forex traders said a surge in domestic markets and fears of a slowdown in AI spending also supported the rupee.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.50 and touched an intraday high of 93.82 and a low of 94.50.
The domestic unit closed the session at 93.89 (provisional), registering a gain of 52 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee settled 5 paise higher at 94.41 against the US dollar.
"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in domestic markets and rising FII inflows. Weakness in the dollar post US mid-term elections and a decline in US Treasury yields may also support the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.