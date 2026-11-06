RJ Balaji wishes Mookuthi Amman 2 'blockbuster success'

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Photograph: Kind courtesy RJ Balaji/Instagram





Reposting the message in her Instagram story, Nayanthara wrote: 'Annanaeeeee (meaning brother) Thank uuuu for the love and blessings.'



RJ Balaji directed the first installment of Mookuthi Amman which released in 2020. Nayanthara played the title role. Mookuthi Amman 2 directed by Sundar C features Nayanthara in a double role along with Regina Cassandra, Urvashi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.



-REDIFF MOVIES



Actor-director RJ Balaji recently wished the team ofas the film released in theatres today.The former radio jockey shared a picture with the lead actor Nayanthara along with her husband Vighnesh Shivan on Instagram and extended his best wishes to the team.'Wishing my favourite, the evergreen Nayanthara a blockbuster success with #MookuthiAmman2,' Balaji wrote.He also wished producer Ishari K Ganesh and director Sundar C.