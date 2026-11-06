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Reprieve for Derek O'Brien as RS privileges panel gets more time to submit report

Fri, 06 November 2026
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TMC member Derek O'Brien
TMC member Derek O'Brien
The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has granted an extension to the House's Privileges Committee to submit its report on the alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House by TMC member Derek O'Brien.

The committee has been given time till August 31, 2027, to submit its report, according to a notification issued by Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody.

"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has extended the time period for the submission of the report on the question of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Derek O'Brien, Member, for alleged violation of Rule 256(3) and non-compliance with the directions of the Chair, up to 31 August, 2027," the notification said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed a formal motion accusing O'Brien of breach of privilege and gross misconduct, referring his conduct to the Privileges Committee for a detailed report. The matter is currently pending before the committee.

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