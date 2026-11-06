Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Regina Cassandra Has A Problem With Janhvi Kapoor

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
12:47
Regina Cassandra, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @regenacassandrra/Instagram
Regina Cassandra, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @regenacassandrra/Instagram
Actress Regina Cassandra has sparked off a controversy over North-South films provoked by Janhvi Kapoor's comments on Koffee With Karan about South Indian films objectifying women.

'I really have a big issue when a North Indian actor talks about South Indian cinema like that because you are making a North-South divide without even realising it and that's absolutely wrong,' Regina said, speaking on the India Today news channel.

Highlighting her experience with Kesari 2, Regina said despite being featured in one of its songs, the makers didn't tag her on social media.

'Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I am a South Indian?'
  
'Till date I do not know why they didn't tag me. It is very strange. They shared the Kesari 2 song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me."

Janhvi Kapoor had spoken about her experience in Peedi and how South Indian movies objectified women on Karan Johar's show.

Kesari 2 was produced by Karan Johar's company, Dharma Productions.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ramayana' pulls in Rs 155 crore on opening day
LIVE! 'Ramayana' pulls in Rs 155 crore on opening day

Arunachal anti-dam activist rejects govt's talks offer
Arunachal anti-dam activist rejects govt's talks offer

Katon Moyong, an engineer-turned-activist known as 'Abor Man', has rejected the Arunachal Pradesh government's offer for talks regarding the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Moyong, who was recently detained for...

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'
'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Trump has weakened, not necessarily restrained.'

'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'
'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'

'Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.'

Jhota's body taken for autopsy after days of protest
Jhota's body taken for autopsy after days of protest

The body of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13, has been moved to PGIMER for post-mortem after his family ended a 22-day agitation. The family's protest concluded following a meeting with Punjab...