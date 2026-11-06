Regina Cassandra Has A Problem With Janhvi Kapoor

12:47

Regina Cassandra, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @regenacassandrra/Instagram

Actress Regina Cassandra has sparked off a controversy over North-South films provoked by Janhvi Kapoor's comments on Koffee With Karan about South Indian films objectifying women.



'I really have a big issue when a North Indian actor talks about South Indian cinema like that because you are making a North-South divide without even realising it and that's absolutely wrong,' Regina said, speaking on the India Today news channel.



Highlighting her experience with Kesari 2, Regina said despite being featured in one of its songs, the makers didn't tag her on social media.



'Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I am a South Indian?'



'Till date I do not know why they didn't tag me. It is very strange. They shared the Kesari 2 song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me."





Janhvi Kapoor had spoken about her experience in Peedi and how South Indian movies objectified women on Karan Johar's show.



Kesari 2 was produced by Karan Johar's company, Dharma Productions.



-- REDIFF MOVIES