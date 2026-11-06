Ready to issue visa to Punjab CM Mann for visit: Pak

21:46

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image

Pakistan on Friday said it would consider issuing a visa to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if the Indian politician wished to visit the country.



Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the remarks during his weekly media briefing in response to a question about the possible visit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.



The Pakistani government would "consider issuing him a visa if he wished to visit the country", Khan said, clarifying that whether the Indian government permits Mann to travel to Pakistan was an entirely separate matter.



On October 23, Mann had said that he had been invited to attend the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore on November 27.



However, he questioned whether he would be allowed to travel to Pakistan.



"Our culture is the same. Many poets from here will go there," he had said.



Mann had also expressed his desire that all legislators of the Punjab legislative assembly visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan if the Kartarpur Corridor reopened.