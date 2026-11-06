'Ramayana' pulls in Rs 155 crore on opening day

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-- REDIFF NEWS





"Ramayana: Part One", the big-screen adaptation of the epic, opened to an impressive response at the global box office, earning Rs 155 crore gross on its first day, the makers said on Friday.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film hit theatres worldwide on November 5, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.The makers said in a press statement that the film had recorded the biggest pre-Diwali opening in the history of Indian cinema."Ramayana" drew audiences to theatres from the early morning shows, despite the pre-Diwali period usually seeing a dip in cinema attendance as people get busy with festive preparations and travel, the statement said.The film is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Indian epic. It has been produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.