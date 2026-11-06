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Rahul hosts party leaders for tea ahead of Diwali

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hosted party general secretaries, in-charges, CWC members and senior leaders for tea ahead of Diwali during which discussion on the roadmap for cornering the government on "vote chori" is likely to take place.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former chief ministers Bhupender Singh Hooda (Haryana), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Harish Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Digvijaya Singh (Madhya Pradesh), state in-charges, among others, were present.

Several leaders of election-bound states were also present at Gandhi's tea party.

The party is looking to scale up and sustain its campaign against "vote chori".

While there was no official agenda at the meet hosted here at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence, sources said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is likely to discuss steps on taking forward the party's campaign on the "vote chori" issue after the INDIA bloc's rally that took place at Ramlila Maidan.

On Sunday, the INDIA bloc held a mega 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.

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