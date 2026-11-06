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Praful Patel meets his former boss Sharad Pawar

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Thursday met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health.

In a post on X, Patel said, "I visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to pay a courtesy call on the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and inquired about his health."

Earlier on Thursday, a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani, shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection.

Speaking to the reporters, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment.

"Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said. 

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