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IIMAGE: Pope Leo meets Bob Dylan at the Vatican, November 4, 2026. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters





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Why did, the legendary singer and Nobel laureate, turn up in a hoodie when he metat the Vatican this week?'I asked his entourage whether it would be better to take off the hood to meet the Pope but they said it was his way to be normal -- taking it off would have meant changing who he was,', the Vatican's undersecretary for culture and education, said.'When Dylan walked in, the Pope didn't bat an eyelid.''Dylan is part of Leo's background, he listened to him at university, Dylan was part of his world. And Dylan wanted to see Leo,' Spadaro said.The Pope met singerin July -- the two Chicago natives spoke about baseball and music.'Artists like Bob Dylan and Patti Smith have antennae, they can be prophetic and express what they perceive about the world faster than politicians. The Pope listens and asks questions,' Spadaro said.Dylan has met a pope before. In 1997 he met Pope John Paul II who later quoted lyrics from Dylan's famous songin a speech. Thirty years earlier, in 1967, Dylan wroteabout St Augustine who inspired the Augustinian religious order,. Pope Leo led the Augustinians before being elected pope last year.