One more body found, U'khand trek death toll rises to 7

14:45

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The body of one more trekker who went missing along the Kedartal trek route in Uttarkashi district eight days ago was recovered on Friday, taking the number of bodies retrieved so far to seven with one person still missing, officials said.



A joint search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) is underway in the Kedartal trek region in Uttarakhand to trace trekkers and support staff who went missing following heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions.



Acting on information received through a satellite phone, the joint SDRF-NIM team searched areas where the missing persons were believed to be located. Three bodies of men buried under snow following an avalanche were recovered from different locations during the operation. Two bodies were recovered on Thursday and one on Friday, officials said.



The rescue team transported the bodies to the base camp, from where they were airlifted to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. They were subsequently taken to the district hospital.