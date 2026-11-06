OMCs reject Karnataka's claim of excess ethanol in petrol

23:56

Public sector OMCs on Friday rejected Karnataka's claim that petrol sold at some retail outlets in the state contained up to 31 per cent ethanol, saying the findings were not based on testing carried out under the prescribed procedures.



The Karnataka government alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed 20 percent limit, with tests recording levels as high as 31.2 percent, and sought action against the companies.



Addressing a press conference, food, civil supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology minister Rizwan Arshad said the allegations were based on tests on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.



In a joint statement, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said they had taken note of a release by the state's department of food, civil supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology claiming that petrol at certain retail outlets contained between 26 percent and 31 percent ethanol.