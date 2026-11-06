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Old Delhi building collapse: 3 contractors held

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Three contractors have been arrested from Faridabad in connection with the collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area that killed two people and injured at least four.

The accused, identified as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan, were apprehended from village Sirohi in Faridabad. They are residents of Ajmeri Gate area in Old Delhi, police said.

The arrests were made in a case registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS in connection with the incident.

The three-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed in Chawri Bazar around 9.48 am on Thursday, triggering a joint rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Two people, identified as Kishori (40) and Sanjeet (45), both labourers, died after being pulled out of the debris.

Two others, Sahdev Chaudhary (25) and Firoz (37), were rescued and taken to hospital. Both were stable and out of danger, according to police.

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