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Now a book on Vijay's meteoric rise!

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Thalapathy: The Inside Story of Vijays Meteoric Political Rise, coming soon. Photo: Hachette India
Thalapathy: The Inside Story of Vijays Meteoric Political Rise, coming soon. Photo: Hachette India
Movie superstar Vijay topsy-turvied the political campaign playbook to win a tremendous victory and become Tamil Nadu chief minister in May 2026. The story of his staggering success can now be read in Thalapathy, The Inside Story of Vijay's Meteoric Political Rise by journalists Vasudha Gopal and Tarini Kumar.

The book will be out around November 19. Published by Hachette India, the book is based on ground reporting, exclusive interviews and first person accounts. It explores pointers like why he succeeded where most film stars failed, if his arrival marks the end of decades of Dravidian politics and the spectacular Vijay phenomenon.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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