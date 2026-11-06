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Nora Fatehi appears in court in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Actor Nora Fatehi appeared as a listed witness in a Delhi court in connection to the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She was summoned twice before by the court, proceedings of which are currently underway. She appeared before additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh on Friday.

Fatehi's counsel had sought exemption from appearance on November 6. 

The court responded saying, "This cannot be taken lightly... As a witness, you should have appeared in court. Your conduct is not proper. Don't take the court for granted." 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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