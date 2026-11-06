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No safety rekha in Delhi: After blgd collapses, fire in Karol Bagh

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday sought an update on the massive fire that broke out at Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh, gutting shops spread across two buildings.

Around 150 firefighters, assisted by 27 fire tenders, were pressed into service after the blaze was reported in the early hours of Friday. The fire was brought under control, with no casualties reported. Once the cooling operation is complete, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will evacuate both buildings, according to an official press release.

Mukesh Verma, Divisional Officer of the Delhi Fire Service, said the department received a call around 1.30 am about a fire in shops along Gali Chain Wali in Gaffar Market. Four fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. However, as the flames spread, the incident was classified as a medium-category fire, prompting the deployment of additional resources.

"Initial reports suggested the fire started in a shop dealing in batteries. From there, it gradually spread to the upper floors," Verma said.

He said firefighting efforts were complicated by the large quantities of goods stocked in the shops ahead of the festive season, many of which were highly inflammable.

"Although a few fire extinguishers were found on the premises, the buildings lacked the fire protection systems required for structures of this nature," he added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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