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Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bloodbath in global markets

Fri, 06 November 2026
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10:21
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Indian benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Friday, shrugging off a sharp sell-off in global markets, though losses in US technology stocks and weakness across Asia kept investors on edge.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,538.20, up 1.60 points or 0.01 per cent. The BSE Sensex began the session at 79,413.66, gaining 103.65 points or 0.13 per cent.

The broader market, however, painted a weaker picture, with midcap and smallcap stocks slipping into the red. The Nifty 100 fell 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 lost 0.54 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.87 per cent.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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