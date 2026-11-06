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Nam Helped Ranbir Get The Body To Play Lord Ram

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Ranbir Kapoor with his gym trainer Nam, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @trainingwithnam/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor with his gym trainer Nam, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @trainingwithnam/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor worked on his physique to play Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part One.

Ranbir's South Korean fitness trainer Nam posted a picture of Ranbir on his Instagram handle, noting, 'Part 1 DONE! #ramayana #ranbirkapoor #trainingwithnam'.

'Saw the film last night and excited for everyone to witness this cinematic spectacle,' Nam added.

Ranbir had spoken about his evolving fitness routine during a July 2024 conversation with entrepreneur and podcaster Nikhil Kamath.

Nam, Ranbir revealed, had significantly changed his approach to fitness.

He spoke then about training for approximately three hours a day, incorporating a combination of mobility work, cardio, stretching, and strength exercises.

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