Murder accused on bail posts celebrations on social media, re-arrested

Social media has its uses, but it also has a downside.





They were paraded by the police holding their ears and apologising, saying they would never take out a procession again.



A separate case has been registered against Mansingh over the violation of his bail conditions.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Mansingh's fault? He chose to conceitedly post this on social media, intending it to act as a deterrent for witnesses and complainants.Mansingh had been released on bail on November 3, Tuesday after spending 14 months in jail for murdering a minor boy. His supporters welcomed him with garlands and a convoy of motorcycles and four-wheelers, the celebratory procession running throughout the city.The reel went viral on social media, catching the attention of the Kolgawan police who arrested Mansingh and his associates.