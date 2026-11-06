Murder accused on bail posts celebrations on social media, re-arrested

Accused Mansigh in white t-shirt with his associates. Image Credit: ANI Photo
Social media has its uses, but it also has a downside.
As murder accused Mansingh alias Betu Singraul, took out a celebratory procession on the roads of Satna, MP, after he was released on bail, realised.
Mansingh's fault? He chose to conceitedly post this on social media, intending it to act as a deterrent for witnesses and complainants.
Mansingh had been released on bail on November 3, Tuesday after spending 14 months in jail for murdering a minor boy. His supporters welcomed him with garlands and a convoy of motorcycles and four-wheelers, the celebratory procession running throughout the city.
The reel went viral on social media, catching the attention of the Kolgawan police who arrested Mansingh and his associates.
They were paraded by the police holding their ears and apologising, saying they would never take out a procession again.
A separate case has been registered against Mansingh over the violation of his bail conditions.
-- REDIFF NEWS