MNC executive attacked, robbed of iPhone in Gurugram

19:54





An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused, officials said.



According to the complaint filed by Vaibhav Verma, a resident of Civil Lines, he had travelled by car to IREO The Grand Arch in Sector 58 along with his father Anand Kumar, brother Vedant Verma and mother Suman Devi to visit his cousin Rohit Soni.



On their return journey, his father dropped him near HUDA Gymkhana Club, opposite Jaguar Wines in Sector 29, around 10.25 pm.





Verma was waiting there for his friends Tanishk Narang and Harshit, the police said.



In his complaint, Verma said that around 10.30 pm, while he was speaking to Narang on his mobile phone, two unidentified men wearing helmets approached him on a motorcycle.



One of them suddenly snatched his iPhone 17, while the other attacked him with a sharp object, causing an injury to his face. The duo then fled the spot.



Verma said he could not note down the motorcycle's registration number due to the sudden nature of the incident.





He subsequently tried to chase the accused by taking a lift on a motorcycle from a passerby nearby, but they could not catch them.

A senior executive at a multinational company was injured in the face with a sharp object by two motorcycle-borne men who snatched his iPhone 17 while he was waiting for friends in Gurugram's Sector 29, the police said on Friday.The accused snatched the phone and fled the spot after attacking the executive when he protested.