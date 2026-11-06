MIAL Orders Gulf Carriers To Shift Flights To Navi Mumbai

06:48

IMAGE: Navi Mumbai airport. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday ordered select Gulf carriers to shift flights to Navi Mumbai from the 2027 summer season as Mumbai’s Terminal 1 (T1) has to be redeveloped.





If they don’t want to shift, these airlines will have to discontinue flights and return when reconstructed T1 is ready in 2029. Both airports are controlled from Adani group entities.





Select Gulf carriers have received the communication. In an e-mail to the affected airlines, MIAL’s slot coordination team said Mumbai airport’s capacity would be cut by 5 million passengers per annum from the 2027 summer season, sources said.





So, the airport would not be able to accommodate their requested flights for the season, the team said.





'Consequently, theMumbai airport is unable to accommodate requested summer 2027 slots of your esteemed airline, necessitating a temporary transition out of Mumbai effective beginning of Northern Summer 2027 and subsequent seasons,' the e-mail said.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard



