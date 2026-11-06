Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

MIAL Orders Gulf Carriers To Shift Flights To Navi Mumbai

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
06:48
IMAGE: Navi Mumbai airport. Photograph: Rediff Archives
IMAGE: Navi Mumbai airport. Photograph: Rediff Archives
Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday ordered select Gulf carriers to shift flights to Navi Mumbai from the 2027 summer season as Mumbai’s Terminal 1 (T1) has to be redeveloped.

If they don’t want to shift, these airlines will have to discontinue flights and return when reconstructed T1 is ready in 2029. Both airports are controlled from Adani group entities.

Select Gulf carriers have received the communication. In an e-mail to the affected airlines, MIAL’s slot coordination team said Mumbai airport’s capacity would be cut by 5 million passengers per annum from the 2027 summer season, sources said. 

So, the airport would not be able to accommodate their requested flights for the season, the team said.

'Consequently, theMumbai airport is unable to accommodate requested summer 2027 slots of your esteemed airline, necessitating a temporary transition out of Mumbai effective beginning of Northern Summer 2027 and subsequent seasons,' the e-mail said.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Govt eases passport rules for foreigners including Pakistanis
Govt eases passport rules for foreigners including Pakistanis

The Indian government has announced significant relaxations in passport and visa regulations for various foreign nationals residing in the country. These amendments, outlined in the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment)...

Bombay HC cancels Sachin Waze's bail in Antilia case
Bombay HC cancels Sachin Waze's bail in Antilia case

The Bombay High Court has cancelled the bail of former police officer Sachin Waze in the Antilia bomb scare case, citing strong prima facie evidence linking him to terrorist acts. The court stated that Waze's actions were intended to...

All Agniveers to become regular soldiers after six years
All Agniveers to become regular soldiers after six years

Defence officials confirmed on Thursday that all serving Agniveers will be absorbed as regular soldiers after six years of service, provided they meet specific criteria. This clarification follows the government's announcement of a...

Two-child norm laws have lost relevance, says SC
Two-child norm laws have lost relevance, says SC

The Supreme Court has highlighted the need to adapt laws to changing demographic realities, stating that laws penalising more than two children have lost relevance due to declining fertility rates. The court referred a case challenging...

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.