Meet the amazing Delhi cop who found 119 missing kids in a year

10:43

Head Constable Chanchal





She said that when she joined Jaitpur police station around one-and-a-half years ago, she was struck by the helplessness of parents who came looking for their children.



"As a mother myself, I could understand their emotions. I have an eight-year-old daughter, and I felt deeply connected to their suffering. This inspired me to take up the responsibility of tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families," she said.



Chanchal credited her station house officer, senior officers and the DCP for supporting her efforts, particularly by providing technical assistance and information that helped track down the children.



With their guidance, she began working on missing persons cases and managed to trace children in several states, including Jharkhand and Bihar.



In a year, her efforts helped 119 children return to their families, she said.





-- REDIFF NEWS

A Delhi Police head constable has traced and reunited 119 missing children with their families over the past year, including 41 children below the age of 14, making her eligible for an out-of-turn promotion.Head Constable Chanchal, posted at Jaitpur police station in south-east Delhi, carried out the operation across seven to eight states, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Utkarsh said.Speaking to ANI, the DCP said Chanchal had traced all 119 children between November last year and now. The youngest among them was around three years old.Under the Delhi Police Standing Order 2024, personnel who trace at least 80 missing children in a year, including 40 below the age of 14, qualify for an out-of-turn promotion. Chanchal has met both conditions, Utkarsh said.For Chanchal, the work has been driven by the distress of parents desperately searching for their missing children.