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Man shoots woman, sister, after she ends relationship

Fri, 06 November 2026
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12:09
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A man allegedly opened fire at a 20-year-old woman and her elder sister in Navi Mumbai after the woman decided to end the relationship with him. The two sustained bullet injuries after the attack.

The police officials informed that 22-year-old Arjun Chavan was taken into custody hours after the attack in Koparkhairane on November 6, Thursday. 

Chavan fired two rounds at the woman and her 22-year-old sister after their breakup. One victim sustained a bullet injury near her ear while the other was shot in the back. 

They were rushed to a nearby civic hospital and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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