Maha cop booked for deleting CCTV evidence of helping accused escape

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Nagare is alleged to have taken the technician's help to tamper with the Network Video Recorder inside the senior police inspector's cabin and delete CCTV footage of the escape.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Bhiwandi police in Maharashta's Thane registered a case against police naik Umesh Chandrabhan Nagare for allegedly deleting CCTV footage and tampering with evidence from inside a police station.Nagare and a technician have been booked under sections 241 (destruction, hiding, or alteration of documents or electronic records) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Information Technology Act.The two were complicit in erasing evidence of Nagare helping an accused escape from custody.Police officials informed that Nagare allegedly misused his position at the Bhoiwada police station and took a bribe from one Akhtar Ali Abbasali Momin to help him escape from the lockup.The CCTV technician's identity has not been revealed yet.