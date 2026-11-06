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Madurai: Ex-dy mayor arrested for trying to bribe ruling MLA

Fri, 06 November 2026
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14:57
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
Former deputy mayor and AIADMK functionary PM Mannan was arrested on November 6, Friday by the Madurai City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Mannan faces charges of attempting to bribe a ruling TVK MLA to vote against the state government during a possible no-confidence motion.

He was taken into police custody for bribing somewhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore to Madurai Central TVK MLA Madhar Badruddin, also known as Mustafa, through the legistlator's assistant Kani.

The police informed that Mannan was interrogated for several hours. 

A large number of the AIADMK leader's supporters gathered following the arrest, leading to additional police security in the area.

The process to produce him before a magistrate for remand is being expedited by the policewho are also questioning the MLA's assistant Kani who filed the complaint.

The CCB is combing through alleged telephonic conversations and audio evidence to uncover the broader network behind the horse-trading attempt. 

The police are working to identify other key individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple the TVK government. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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