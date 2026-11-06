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Lalu Prasad granted bail in 2011 poll code violation case in Siwan

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad was granted bail by a court in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday in a 2011 case related to the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the assembly election campaign.

Prasad appeared before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate-I after warrants and a proclamation notice were issued against him for repeatedly failing to attend court proceedings.

Talking to reporters, Prasad's lawyer Kameshwar Tiwari said his client could not appear before the court earlier due to health issues and that his absence was not intentional.

"Lalu Prasad could not appear before the court earlier due to health issues; therefore, the reason behind not attending the court was not intentional. I informed the court about my client's condition. The court accepted his plea and granted him bail," Tiwari said.

The case was registered after Prasad allegedly addressed an election rally beyond the permitted campaigning hours on the last day of campaigning for the Daraunda Assembly constituency in 2011

The other accused in the case, the then RJD candidate Parmeshwar Singh, has since died.

A large number of Prasad's supporters gathered outside the court after the bail order.

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