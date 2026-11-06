Juhi Chawla Dances On 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' For...

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Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram





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What happens when Indian textiles, technology and a '90s Bollywood favourite come together? A rather beautiful Diwali film! Raw Mango and Apple have collaborated on Step Into the Light, a film shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro and directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg.Featuring a special appearance by Juhi Chawla, the film is set against the stunning backdrop of Tijara Fort in Rajasthan. It draws inspiration from a folk interpretation of Anu Malik's iconic '90s track 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai', bringing a nostalgic cultural moment back to life.Adding to the visual richness are Raw Mango's signature textiles, including Mashru, Varanasi brocades and Chanderi. With dance, music, craftsmanship and technology coming together, this Diwali collaboration is quite the celebration of Indian culture!