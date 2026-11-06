IAF's SDI partners with IIT-Madras to develop digital communication system

22:24

The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute (SDI) has signed a memorandum of agreement with IIT-Madras and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation for the joint design and development of an indigenous digital communication system for airborne applications, officials said on Friday.



The initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported systems and bolster the operational efficiency of the IAF, while contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the defence ministry said.



The agreement was signed by Air Vice Marshal Sarabjit Singh, Commandant SDI, and M J Shankar Raman, CEO of IIM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in the presence of IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti.



"Through this collaboration, the IAF intends to undertake joint development with IIT-Madras and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation on advanced algorithms for communication systems and networking," the ministry said in a statement.