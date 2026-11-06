Hyd airport ops disrupted amid low visibility, IndiGo issues advisory









The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed of the possibility of rain, thunderstorm, or dust storm in Hyderabad city. The IMD has reported a partly cloudy sky with haze from November 9-12.



Earlier on Monday, IndiGo cancelled eight flight operations scheduled for November 3 to and from Vijayawada Airport as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Murasu.



-- REDIFF NEWS

On account of this, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory alerting passengers about the inconvenience caused by the adverse morning weather conditions on November 6, Friday.The airline urged travellers to track their flight status on the official website, and assured on social media platform X that efforts are being undertaken to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.